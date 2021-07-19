New Research Shows Pandemic's Profound Impact on U.S. Road Travel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The global health crisis, and COVID-19 restrictions, kept U.S. motorists off the road and in their homes.

According to new research from AAA, the pandemic and its associated restrictions, which gripped the United States beginning in the spring of 2020, led to a dramatic change in traffic patterns.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety's New American Driving Survey (2020) examined the types of trips and the characteristics of the people who altered their driving habits. According to the research, the average number of all daily personal car trips fell 45 percent in April 2020 and 40 percent for trips by all modes of transportation combined.

The dip in travel moderated later in the year but remained below 2019 levels.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our commute habits and patterns in the United States," said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. "Findings based on our survey data provided some contextual information to understand better how this unfortunate event has affected the way we travel."

The research found that daily trips for all modes of transportation fell from an average of 3.7 trips per day in 2019 to 2.2 trips in April 2020. Daily trips rebounded in May and June, but remained at roughly 20 percent to 25 percent below 2019 levels during the second half of 2020.

In addition, survey results show that early in the pandemic, reductions in travel were most substantial among teens and young adults (ages 16 to 24) and among those ages 65 and older.

Later in 2020, reductions in travel were more uniform across various age groups, the association added.