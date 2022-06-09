legion-hero
06/09/2022
New Survey Results: Learn What Hourly Employees Want

Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022 2pm ET/ 11am PT
Find out what hourly employees and their managers want beyond pay and what would motivate them to take a new job. Legion surveyed more than 1,000 hourly employees and 500 managers as part of the 2022 State of the Hourly Workforce study. Join us to learn key insights including:

  • The top three things hourly employees value beyond pay
  • What convenience store operators should offer to more effectively recruit and retain hourly workers
  • What managers think their employers should do to improve operational efficiency 
  • Why instant access to earned wages could be the key to recruiting Gen Z employees

Speakers

  • Kristin Brennan, VP of Marketing at Legion

  • Anthony Ladd, VP of Products at Legion

  • Melissa Kress, Senior News Editor of Convenience Store News

