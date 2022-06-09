New Survey Results: Learn What Hourly Employees Want

Find out what hourly employees and their managers want beyond pay and what would motivate them to take a new job. Legion surveyed more than 1,000 hourly employees and 500 managers as part of the 2022 State of the Hourly Workforce study. Join us to learn key insights including:

The top three things hourly employees value beyond pay

What convenience store operators should offer to more effectively recruit and retain hourly workers

What managers think their employers should do to improve operational efficiency

Why instant access to earned wages could be the key to recruiting Gen Z employees