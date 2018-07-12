SPONSORED CONTENT
NEW! Tide & Gain Fabric Care Items
Contact your P&G Rep or Acosta Contact to “Stock Up” now or to set-up new items!
Tide Pods & Gain Flings
- Tide #1, Gain #2 in Convenience*
- P&G nearly 90% share Laundry Detergent Category
- Laundry Detergent Category indexing at 98% vs PY**
- Single Unit Dose Pacs have been the key to Laundry Category growth over the last 4 years
- Laundry Powder Business continues to decline
- Down 27% past 52 weeks**
*Category TTL includes top 5 brands plus any remaining brands not listed.
**Data Source: MSA RIS Data, TUS Convenience, 52 WE 2018-06-30
TIDE ANTIBACTERIAL FABRIC SPRAY
- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria and Eliminates Odors on Fabrics Between Washes
- 65% of people re-wear jackets and 61% reuse bedding 5+ times before washing
- Over $10 Million Marketing Support Year 1
- Merchandise with Personal Health Care during Cold/Flu Season
TIDE TO GO #1 INSTANT SATIN REMOVER**
- #1 Stain Remover in Convenience
- Outsells next best selling stain remover almost 6:1
- Tremendous White Space
- 45% of consumers experience on-the-go stains each week
- High Dollar Sale