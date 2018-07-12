NEW! Tide & Gain Fabric Care Items

Press enter to search
By Tide & Gain - 12/07/2018

Contact your P&G Rep or Acosta Contact to “Stock Up” now or to set-up new items!

Tide Pods & Gain Flings

  • Tide #1, Gain #2 in Convenience*
    • P&G nearly 90% share Laundry Detergent Category
  • Laundry Detergent Category indexing at 98% vs PY**
  • Single Unit Dose Pacs have been the key to Laundry Category growth over the last 4 years
  • Laundry Powder Business continues to decline
    • Down 27% past 52 weeks**
*Category TTL includes top 5 brands plus any remaining brands not listed.
**Data Source: MSA RIS Data, TUS Convenience, 52 WE 2018-06-30

Tide Pods Spring Meadows
Gain Flings Originals

Tide Liquid Original - 10 oz.
Tide Liquid Original - 25 oz.
Gain Liquid Original - 10 oz.
Gain Liquid Original - 25 oz.
Tide Pods Spring Meadow - 9 Ct.
Gain Glings Original - 9 Ct.

TIDE ANTIBACTERIAL FABRIC SPRAY

  • Kills 99.9% of Bacteria and Eliminates Odors on Fabrics  Between Washes
  • 65% of people re-wear jackets and 61% reuse bedding 5+ times before washing
  • Over $10 Million Marketing Support Year 1
  • Merchandise with Personal Health Care during Cold/Flu Season

TIDE TO GO #1 INSTANT SATIN REMOVER**

  • #1 Stain Remover in Convenience
    • Outsells next best selling stain remover almost 6:1
  • Tremendous White Space
  • 45% of consumers experience on-the-go stains each week
  • High Dollar Sale
*Category TTL includes top 5 brands plus any remaining brands not listed.
**Source: MSA RIS Data, TUS Convenience, 52 WE 2017-06-30