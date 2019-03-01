New Year, New Batch of Regulations Across the U.S.

NATIONAL REPORT — The stroke of midnight on Jan. 1 ushered in a new year, but it also brought with it myriad of new rules that affect the convenience store industry. The changes touch all corners of an operator's business — from foodservice to tobacco to the ever-growing wage battle.

Here is a roundup of some of the changes compiled by Convenience Store News:

Another Year Brings More Minimum Wage Hikes

The federal minimum wage has been holding steady at $7.25 an hour; however, that has not stopped several states from upping the wage.

As KKTV reported, since 2009, 29 states plus Washington, D.C., set the minimum hourly wage above the $7.25 mark. Notably, 19 states saw the wage rise around the start of 2019. They are:

Alaska ($9.89)

Arizona ($11, new employees)

Arkansas ($9.25)

California ($12, more than 25 employees; $11, 25 or fewer employees)

Colorado ($11.10)

Delaware ($8.75)

Florida ($8.46)

Maine ($11)

Massachusetts ($12)

Minnesota ($9.86)

Missouri ($8.60)

Montana ($8.50)

New Jersey ($8.85)

New York ($11.10)

Ohio ($8.55)

Rhode Island ($10.50)

South Dakota ($9.10)

Vermont ($10.78)

Washington ($12)

Michigan will see its base wage increase to $9.45 this spring.

It may not end there. According to NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, movements are underway in North Dakota to get a $15-an-hour minimum wage ballot question for 2020, and in Nevada to bump the minimum wage to $14 an hour.

Other key states for initiatives related to expanding Medicaid include Wyoming, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi and Florida. Two dozen states let residents petition for ballot initiatives.

Full Beer Comes to Colorado C-stores

Convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores in Colorado began adding full-strength to their alcoholic beverage offerings on Jan. 1. Prior to the new year, those outlets were limited to selling 3.2-percent beer, according to KDVR.

"It's a fabulous day," said David Coors, president of A.C. Golden Brewing Co. "Pretty remarkable if you know the history of the beer industry. Our family has been brewing beer since before Colorado was a state. And here we are now seeing another great change to legislation where consumers can find beer all around town at their local grocery stores.

"I think it benefits brewers big and small as well as consumers," he added.

State c-stores, gas stations and grocery stores are still prohibited from selling wine and hard alcohol.

Massachusetts Becomes Sixth State With Tobacco 21 Law

While Massachusetts may still be a patchwork of tobacco regulation, the new Tobacco 21 measure went statewide on Dec. 31.

In July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill raising the age limit to purchase tobacco products in the state from 18 to 21. Prior to Baker's signing of the statewide measure, more than 170 Massachusetts municipalities had already raised the age limit to purchase tobacco products, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Consumers who turned 18 before Dec. 31 can still buy tobacco products unless they are in a municipality with a local Tobacco 21 measure on the books.

The new rules also prohibit the sale of tobacco products by pharmacies and bans the use of e-cigarettes in places where state law already prohibits smoking.