New Year Ushers in Minimum Wage Hikes in 21 States

In California, 29 cities set new wage floors, including $17 per hour in Oakland, while seven towns in Washington raised their minimum wage. Tukwila, Wash., now offers the country's highest minimum at $21.10 per hour.

These wages hikes are expected to affect more than 9.2 million workers, raising their pay by a combined $5.7 billion, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). Although teenage workers are disproportionately likely to be minimum wage workers, the EPI noted that the vast majority of affected workers (88%) are adults.

Seven states (Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming) have either no minimum wage law or a minimum wage below the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. The federal minimum wage, which has not increased since 2009, applies in all of these states.

The 2025 state minimum wage increases are:

Alaska: $11.91

Arizona: $14.70

California: $16.50

Colorado: $14.81

Connecticut: $16.35

Delaware: $15

Illinois: $15

Maine: $14.65

Michigan: $10.56 (On Feb. 21, Michigan's minimum wage will increase again to $12.48.)

Minnesota: $11.13

Missouri: $13.75

Montana: $10.55

Nebraska: $13.50

New Jersey: $15.49 for employers with six or more employees; $14.53 for seasonal employers and employers with fewer than six employees

New York: $16.50 per hour for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County; $15.50 per hour for the rest of the state

Ohio: $10.70 for employers with annual gross receipts of more than $394,000 per year

Rhode Island: $15

South Dakota: $11.50

Vermont: $14.01

Virginia: $12.41

Washington: $16.66

Oregon and Washington, D.C., will have cost of living wage increases in July, and a second 2025 minimum, wage increase will take effect in Alaska on July 1. Florida's minimum wage will rise to $14 on Sept. 30, then to $15 in 2026.

ADP Inc.'s list of 2025 minimum wage increases across local jurisdictions, along with other wage considerations, can be found here.

