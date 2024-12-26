Year in Review: The Top Legislative & Regulatory Moves of 2024

NATIONAL REPORT — As cross-channel competition heats up and consumers are on the hunt for the biggest bang for their buck, the convenience store industry continues to fight for its share of wallet.

From the constant swipe fee struggles to the ever-changing tobacco rules, key issues that impact that fight continually land on local, state and federal legislative agendas. These past 12 months were no different.

These are the top 10 legislative and regulatory headlines of 2024, as reported by Convenience Store News: