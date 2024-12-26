Year in Review: The Top Legislative & Regulatory Moves of 2024
1. Biden Administration Indefinitely Postpones Menthol Ban
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra: The public comment period "has yielded an immense amount of feedback."
2. Retailers React as Judge Rejects Swipe Fee Settlement
Anticompetitive practices require long-term relief, according to industry advocates.
3. FDA Authorizes First Menthol Vapor Products
The marketing orders are specific to four NJOY applications.
4. Industry's Challenge to Electric Vehicle Mandate Moves to U.S. Supreme Court
It will consider California's Advanced Clean Cars I rule, which sets a requirement for sales of zero-emission vehicles.
5. Retailer Groups Urge Senate to Change 'Anticompetitive' Swipe Fee System
Advocates encourage passage of the Credit Card Competition Act during Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
6. FDA Proposes Substantial Nicotine Limitation
A newly submitted rule would set a maximum nicotine level for tobacco products.
7. Coalition of Food & Fuel Retailers Oppose RECHARGE Act
NATSO is among the groups raising concerns about the effect the bill could have on future participation in the NEVI program.
8. Industry Groups React to Proposed Debit Swipe Fee Changes
Multiple retailer associations view potential revisions by the Federal Reserve as a first step, not a complete solution.
9. Pennsylvania Retailers Can Now Apply to Sell RTD Alcoholic Beverages
Grocers, c-stores and other operators will be able to start selling canned cocktails as of Sept. 16.
10. New England Retailers Launch Campaign to Fight Generational Tobacco Bans
NECSEMA raises concerns over the prohibition of certain civil liberties while allowing access to others.