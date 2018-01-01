Newcastle Brown Ale ‘Get Your Skis On’ Program

Newcastle Brown Ale's "Get Your Skis On" winter program is aimed at driving ski traffic to partner resorts in Colorado and California, while increasing engagement with and trial of Newcastle Brown Ale. For the program, Newcastle Brown Ale is partnering with iHeartMedia 93.3FM in Denver, KROQ 106.7FM in Los Angeles, and ALT 103.5FM in San Francisco. Branded radio spots along with banner ads, promotional information, email blasts and social media posts invite consumers to go online for the chance to win merchandise and lift passes to Arapahoe Basin in Keystone, Colo., Big Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., and Sugar Bowl Ski Resort in Norden, Calif. In addition, point-of-sale and merchandise items, such as posters, beanies, helmets and skis, are available to decorate retail locations and encourage patrons to choose Newcastle Brown Ale to celebrate the ski season.