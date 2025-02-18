​Nisqually Markets Launches Upgraded Loyalty Program

The Go! Nisqually Markets loyalty program features:

Personalized marketing campaigns : Utilizing customer data, Nisqually Markets offers tailored marketing campaigns that resonate with individual shoppers and promote engagement

Enhanced loyalty offers : The loyalty program offers meaningful rewards and incentives, including reward stamp cards for several products (buy seven, get one free) that are applicable in certain stores; daily game with six prizes (coffee, fountain drink, corn dog, burrito, Monster and Rockstar); birthday and registration rewards ($5 discount); and friend referral rewards (branded merchandise giveaways)

Innovative subscription programs : Beverage subscription programs for coffee and fountain drinks generating repeat customer visits and recurring revenue

Real-time analytics : Liquid Barcodes' customer success team routinely offers insight into customer preferences and behaviors to optimize marketing strategies and store operations

: Liquid Barcodes' customer success team routinely offers insight into customer preferences and behaviors to optimize marketing strategies and store operations Seamless user experience: The Nisqually Markets mobile app guarantees a user-friendly experience, making it easy for customers to track rewards, receive personalized offers and engage with Nisqually Markets

"The Go! Nisqually Markets app delivers an array of benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem rewards, access drink subscription plans, and participate in fun features like Spin-to-Win games," Roark said. "This new program ensures that every visit to Nisqually Markets is not only convenient but also a rewarding and engaging experience for every customer."

Nisqually Markets relies on Gilbarco Veeder-Root's point of sale (POS). A loyalty certification allows seamless integration into existing POS solutions for Gilbarco Veeder-Root customers.

The Go! Nisqually Markets mobile app is available in app stores and through the Nisqually Markets website.

Fairfax, Va.-based Liquid Barcodes is a leading loyalty platform for convenience retailers.

Headquartered in Olympia, Nisqually Markets is a growing chain of Native-owned convenience stores and fueling stations, offering industry-leading products and services aimed at making a difference in the communities it serves while preserving Nisqually’s rich cultural legacy and heritage. The fuel retailer operates eight convenience stores, with two more currently in the design phase.