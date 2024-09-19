Nisqually Markets to Ramp Up Customer Engagement

Key features of the updated program include:

Personalized marketing campaigns, which will utilize customer data to create tailored marketing campaigns that resonate with individual shoppers.

Enhanced loyalty offers which will give customers more meaningful rewards and incentives, potentially encouraging repeat visits and fostering brand loyalty.

Real-time analytics, along with support provided by the Liquid Barcodes customer success team, which will offer Nisqually Markets insights into customer preferences and behaviors to optimize marketing strategies and store operations.

A seamless user experience to make it easy for customers to track rewards, receive personalized offers, and engage with the c-store operator.

"We are confident this collaboration will enhance customer satisfaction and drive business growth and innovation. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this loyalty program and are excited about the future possibilities for Nisqually Markets," said Sam Roark, director of Nisqually Markets.

Nisqually Markets relies on Gilbarco Veeder-Root's point of sale (POS) system, which has a loyalty certification function which can be activated through collaborating with Liquid Barcodes to develop personalized mobile apps.

The Nisqually Markets mobile app is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Olympia-based Nisqually Markets operates eight convenience stores, with two more currently in the design phase. Renowned for their commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service and rooted in the traditions of the Nisqually Tribe, the company provides community hubs that reflect the values and heritage of the Nisqually people.