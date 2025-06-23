Nisqually Markets Makes Progress on Unified Rebranding Initiative

"This is part of a larger move to align our fuel and store offerings under one consistent brand that supports the Nisqually Indian Tribe and our long-term vision," said Sam Roark, director of retail operations for Nisqually Markets. "This move reduces external dependencies, enhances Tribal sovereignty and creates opportunities for reinvestment in community programs, jobs and economic growth."

Nisqually Markets temporarily closed the Lakewood store to install new equipment and remove Shell-branded fuel offerings. Customers at the store now have access to Nisqually Markets Fuel, which is fully owned and operated by the Nisqually Tribe through its business arm, Medicine Creek Enterprise Corporation (MCEC).

The rebranding effort not only replaces the fuel brand but also empowers the Tribe to provide more competitive fuel pricing and create stronger ties between fuel purchases and in-store promotions, according to Nisqually Markets.

"We're bringing everything under the Nisqually Markets brand so we can offer more competitive prices and better in-store promotions," said Laura Myers, media and communications manager for MCEC. "This allows us to be more responsive to our communities' needs while supporting the Tribe's long-term economic sustainability."

The company's long-term vision for Nisqually Markets Fuel is to create a fully unified brand experience at all locations that reflects the values, priorities and sovereignty of the Nisqually Indian Tribe.

"As we continue to bring more stores under the Nisqually Markets Fuel brand in 2025, this transformation will stand as a symbol of Tribal ownership, economic innovation, and our customer-first values," Roark said.

Headquartered in Olympia, Nisqually Markets is a business arm of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, offering high-quality retail experiences that reflect the values of innovation, service and community support.