 Skip to main content

Nisqually Markets Mixes Up Its Menu

Freshly prepared Spam Musubi reflects the diversity of the Pacific Northwest.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Nisqually Markets' Spam Musubi

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Nisqually Markets is adding Polynesian flair to its culinary offerings with the launch of Spam Musubi. 

The bold, flavorful new item reflects the rich diversity of the Pacific Northwest and continues to raise the bar on what customers can expect from a convenience store, the retailer said.

Spam Musubi — which combines grilled Spam with seasoned rice, wrapped neatly in seaweed — is a beloved snack with roots in Polynesian cuisine. Its compact, handheld form makes it ideal for customers on the go —whether grabbing a quick lunch, fueling up before a road trip, or needing a satisfying bite between errands, according to Nisqually.

[Read more: ​Nisqually Markets Launches Upgraded Loyalty Program

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"We're excited to bring Spam Musubi to our stores," said Sam Roark, director of retail operations for Nisqually Markets. "This new addition is about meeting more people where they are — offering food that resonates with their tastes, experiences and traditions."

The rollout of Spam Musubi follows the successful launch of Ramen Go!, the retailer's instant ramen program, and serves as the latest example of Nisqually Markets' commitment to broadening its menu with globally inspired, thoughtfully prepared items. These programs reflect the company's vision of making convenience food more exciting, inclusive and satisfying.

"Nisqually Markets has always aimed to be more than just a place to fuel up," said Jennifer Thompson, food service manager for Nisqually Markets. "We're a reflection of the vibrant and evolving community around us. Offering diverse and delicious options is one way we continue to grow alongside our customers."

Freshly prepared Spam Musubi is currently available at participating Nisqually Markets locations.

Headquartered in Olympia, Nisqually Markets is a business arm of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, offering high-quality retail experiences that reflect the values of innovation, service and community support.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds