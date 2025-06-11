Nisqually Markets Mixes Up Its Menu

"We're excited to bring Spam Musubi to our stores," said Sam Roark, director of retail operations for Nisqually Markets. "This new addition is about meeting more people where they are — offering food that resonates with their tastes, experiences and traditions."

The rollout of Spam Musubi follows the successful launch of Ramen Go!, the retailer's instant ramen program, and serves as the latest example of Nisqually Markets' commitment to broadening its menu with globally inspired, thoughtfully prepared items. These programs reflect the company's vision of making convenience food more exciting, inclusive and satisfying.

"Nisqually Markets has always aimed to be more than just a place to fuel up," said Jennifer Thompson, food service manager for Nisqually Markets. "We're a reflection of the vibrant and evolving community around us. Offering diverse and delicious options is one way we continue to grow alongside our customers."

Freshly prepared Spam Musubi is currently available at participating Nisqually Markets locations.

Headquartered in Olympia, Nisqually Markets is a business arm of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, offering high-quality retail experiences that reflect the values of innovation, service and community support.