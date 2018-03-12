Nominations Open for 2019 Convenience Store News Category Captains Awards

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 2019 Category Captains awards program, which honors excellence in innovative, creative and profit-generating category management platforms.

The 2019 contest includes 18 different product categories, from beverages and candy to snacks and foodservice, plus more.

Convenience store industry suppliers that provide their retail customers with category leadership and innovation in any of the listed award categories are eligible to enter. There is no entry fee.

To enter, suppliers and wholesalers must go online and submit an overview synopsis of 1,000 words or less about their category leadership, a high-resolution company logo and up to five supporting images of the products or lines offered.

Entries will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 4. They will be evaluated on factors such as:

How the supplier/wholesaler supported customers' needs and built sales overall in the category;

What new programs, technologies, business systems, merchandising schemes or promotional tactics were employed; and

What their retailer partners think of their category management platform.

Click here to enter the 2019 Category Captains awards program. Winners will be announced in February and receive future coverage in Convenience Store News.