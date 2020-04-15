Nominations Open for 2020 Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience Awards

NEWARK, N.J. — Do you have young up-and-comers in your company? Are you yourself a future leader in convenience?

If so, now is the time to nominate someone for Convenience Store News' 2020 Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program. Nominations are being accepted through June 15 for the third-annual industry awards program.

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) working for convenience store retailers who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry. The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders by providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

Fifteen young c-store leaders were recognized during CSNews' 2019 FLIC awards presentation ceremony, held in November. Sponsored by RAI Trade Marketing Services Co., the Future Leaders in Convenience Summit preceded CSNews' 2019 Hall of Fame dinner, and served as both an awards and educational event, providing a forum for talented young professionals to hone their leadership skills.

To be eligible for entry into the 2020 Future Leaders in Convenience program, nominees must work for a convenience store retail company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination. Nominations may include accomplishments/achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2019 — March 31, 2020.

Winners will be notified by July 15. All Future Leaders in Convenience honorees will be prominently recognized during CSNews' Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, to be held in November. They will also be invited to attend CSNews' annual Hall of Fame awards dinner later that evening.