Meet the 2019 Future Leaders in Convenience

NATIONAL REPORT — Leadership is not dictated by age. While experience certainly has its advantages in the workplace, so does a fresh and youthful perspective — especially in the U.S. convenience channel where retailers are working to attract the next generation of shoppers.

This year's second-annual Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program honors a diverse group of 15 up-and-comers, as well young seasoned executives, from both large and medium-sized convenience channel retailers, who are making their mark on the c-store industry at an early age. They were chosen based on nominations from their peers that illustrated their accomplishments and achievements over the past 12 months.

While their job responsibilities run the gamut — from a company president; to category managers; to financial managers; to fuels, marketing and human resources directors — these young convenience retail leaders (aged 35 and under) are all showing they already possess the traits of great leaders and are poised to be at the forefront of the industry’s future.

The 15 honorees were celebrated at the second-annual CSNews Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, held Nov. 6 in downtown Chicago. Sponsored by RAI Trade Marketing Services Co., the FLIC Summit preceded CSNews’ 2019 Hall of Fame dinner, and is both an awards and educational event, providing a forum for talented young professionals to hone their leadership skills.

The 2019 Future Leaders in Convenience are: