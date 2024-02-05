Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2024 Top Women in Convenience Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for the 11th annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards, the first and only awards program that recognizes women making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large.

The program celebrates female leaders at all levels of c-store industry retailer, distributor and supplier companies. It encompasses four categories honoring the full retail spectrum:

Women of the Year — retailer (chain or independent), supplier or distributor executives of any rank who have had an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, AS WELL AS a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole. These visionaries have steered their companies into new markets, new opportunities and strong measurable growth. Senior-Level Leaders — retailer (chain or independent), supplier and distributor executives at the level of C-suite, vice president or director who work with the c-store channel of trade and who have executed on a strategy and transformed their business in a positive manner. Rising Stars — retailers, suppliers and distributors with job titles from store manager to below director who are making their mark in the c-store industry even at the early stages of their careers. Mentors — retailers, suppliers and distributors who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues. Nominations must include discussion of their mentorship work and its outcome for mentees in order to be considered for this category.

TWIC nominees must either work for a convenience store retail company or a distributor or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry.

Nominations should include accomplishments/achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2023 – Feb. 1, 2024. Nominators are encouraged to share specific initiatives, achievements and examples of leadership within the past 12 months in order to present a full picture of a candidate and demonstrate what makes her a Top Woman in Convenience.

[PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating 10 Years of TWIC]

The deadline for nominations is March 15, 2024. There is no entry fee or limit to the number of nominations one individual or company can submit.

Nominators will be notified of winning entries the week of April 29, while winners will be notified the week of May 6.

Winners will be prominently recognized in the August issue of Convenience Store News. An awards ceremony will be held during the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

In 2023, the Top Women in Convenience program recognized 86 honorees, including 39 Senior-Level Leaders, 35 Rising Stars, seven Mentors and five Women of the Year. Those honored as Women of the Year were: Treasa Bowers, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, 7-Eleven Inc.; Kathy Cunnington, Senior Vice President of Global Shared Services, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K; Kellie Janssen, President, Henry's Foods Inc.; Eva Rigamonti, Associate General Counsel/Executive Director of Public Policy, RaceTrac Inc.; and Kathy Williams, Vice President, National Retail Sales, East, The Coca-Cola Co.