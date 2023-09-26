PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating 10 Years of TWIC

CHICAGO — The Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards program celebrates its 10th anniversary this year — a decade of spotlighting the achievements of established and emerging female leaders advancing the convenience retail channel.

TWIC is the first and still only c-store industry program that highlights the integral role women play in convenience retailing and honors individuals across retailer, distributor and supplier businesses for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry at large.

CSNews launched TWIC in 2014 with 30 honorees. The inaugural class included 15 senior-level executives, eight rising stars and two store managers, along with five leaders selected as Women of the Year. They were recognized at a simple breakfast event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 7 a.m. Less than 100 people were in attendance.

This year, roughly 300 TWIC nominations were received from across the industry's retailer, distributor and supplier communities. The judging process was tough as the nominations were simply outstanding. After much deliberation, the judges decided on 86 winners.

The 2023 TWIC class is comprised of 39 Senior-Level Leaders, 35 Rising Stars, seven Mentors and five Women of the Year. They will be honored the evening of Oct. 4 at an awards gala and party at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. A sold-out crowd of more than 400 is expected.

This 10th class of Top Women in Convenience will bring the total number of female leaders recognized to date to 591. These women have been lauded for innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance, mentorship work, selfless charitable participation, and other attributes that go above and beyond the call of duty.

Here, we look back on and celebrate 10 years of TWIC.