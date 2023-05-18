Nostalgia Dominates Spring Alcohol Trends

CHICAGO — Sunny D, Lucky Charms and chocolate Easter bunnies are all providing inspiration for adult beverages in the 2023 spring and summer seasons.

Looking to tap into millennial and older Gen Z nostalgia, beverage companies are seeking to provide a familiar experience reminiscent of childhood but suitable for adult tastes, according to Datassential's recent webinar, "2023 Adult Beverage Trends."

Hosts Colleen McClellan, vice president of customer experience; Kyle Chamberlin, associate director of customer experience; and Kelly Dykhuizen, senior director of customer experience, covered a wide range of alcoholic beverages and cocktails with a focus on recapturing the feel of childhood experiences with something appropriate for a grown-up palate.

Simultaneously, an uptick on nonalcoholic offerings shows how the changing patterns in drinking behavior, especially among the youngest legal cohort, is causing traditional brewers and winemakers to expand their offerings to nondrinkers.

[Read More:Wellness Trends Are Shaking Up the Alcoholic Beverages Category]

Both trends can be seen in home sales and restaurant offerings. For instance, the Chocolate Club in London introduced a booze-filled chocolate bunny for Easter while The City Tap in Boston created a Lucky Charms martini, a pistachio-based drink garnished with the breakfast cereal staple. For the at-home market, Sunny D entered into the hard seltzer space with a vodka-infused 12-ounce can.