Rutter's & Sheetz Mix It Up With Beverages

NATIONAL REPORT — Two Pennsylvania-based convenience store retailers are offering their customers something new in beverages.

Rutter's teamed up with Lancaster Brewing Co. to create its new summer seasonal beer, Big Berry Attitude. The adult beverage offering is a citrus ale with natural flavors consisting of blueberries and cranberries.

Big Berry Attitude is arriving in Rutter's stores in late May and will be offered in limited quantities. It will be available exclusively at Rutter's Pennsylvania beer locations in six packs of 12-ounce cans for $9.99, while supplies last.

"In creating this new beer, we decided to try something different and take our seasonal options to the next level," said Adam Long, Rutter's senior category manager. "We're going to continue to offer our customers new and exciting products in our already wide assortment of adult beverage choices."

The launch marks the third product collaboration between Rutter's and Lancaster Brewing Co. The two first collaborated in the fall of 2021 to introduce Rutter's Chocolate Milk Stout, its first private-branded beer.

York-based Rutter's operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.