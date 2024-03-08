Nostalgia’s Surprising Role in Driving the Gum Category Forward

As the world's top gum maker, Mars Wrigley is driving category growth through backend insights and data to meet the evolving needs of consumers. To ensure product innovations continue to surprise and delight shoppers at retail, Mars consistently keeps a pulse on what motivates consumers—rolling out on-trend offers within the resilient gum category.

With the rise in popularity of products inspired by “nostalgia,” EXTRA® saw an opportunity to innovate on flavor. The release of EXTRA® Gum’s Pink Lemonade taps into this trend via the love we have for this beloved summery flavor, with each refreshing bite ushering in memories of friendship, youth, and belonging.