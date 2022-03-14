Nouria Adds Packaged Baked Goods to Store-Brand Offering

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nouria Energy has expanded its private label brand, My Nouria, to include freshly packaged baked goods. They are designed to provide a complementary pairing for commuters and customers who stop by for a treat with their freshly brewed coffee.

To create the expanded offering, the company heavily invested in development, sourcing quality ingredients and reputable partners. It also conducted multiple taste tests to ensure that the products excelled in various criteria, resulting in delectable items that include fresh items and iconic American staples such as Nestlé Toll House and Reese's, according to Nouria.

The expanded line of My Nouria packaged beverages includes cakes, muffins, cookies, brownies and Danish, or something to satisfy every tweet tooth.

Nouria noted that moving to its own brand enabled it to introduce six addition flavors than in its previous assortment, as well as offer great value for the quality. The private label snacks are conveniently merchandised next to the fresh brewed coffee station to encourage impulse purchases.

The My Nouria brand expansion aligns with the convenience store operator's efforts to expand key categories that highlight fresh ingredients and quality at great value to ensure its offerings are consistently exceptional, satisfying and innovative. Other My Nouria products range from lip balm to water to salty snacks and healthy trail mixes.

Nouria's family of proprietary brands also includes Café Nouria (dispensed beverages) and Nouria's Kitchen (commissary and made-to-order items).

Private brands typically perform best in the edible food category, with nearly two-thirds of sales (65 percent) occurring in the segment, with the remainder in the non-edible category. Overall, store brand sales finished strong last year, averaging about a 5-percent dollar volume increase over the last five months compared to the same period in 2020, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association's 2022 Private Label Report.

Kristine Modugno, director of category development and an industry veteran with more than 25 years of private brand development, led the initiative.

"We are extremely proud of the nouria brand," Modugno said. "Our brand starts and ends with our people, communities and guests, so we do not take it lightly when selecting items on which 'we put our name.' Private label products are gaining market share and we are excited to expand our offerings with highly regarded nouria products."

In addition to adding to its private label offerings, Nouria recently cut the ribbon on its first fully branded nouria fuel station and convenience store in Wareham, Mass., as Convenience Store News reported. The newest location was the 166th location to open and serves as its first step in positioning the company to be a top-tier fuel supplier under the nouria brand, while showcasing a modern c-store design and more spacious, brighter layout.

Founded by Tony El-Nemr in 1989, Worcester-based Nouria Energy owns 170 convenience store locations, 158 of which are company operated; 56 Golden Nozzle car washes; two Lube centers; an award-winning Whately Diner; and a wholesale business.