Nouria Energy Brings Bitcoin Kiosks to 57 Stores

"We are excited to partner with Bitcoin Depot to introduce BTM kiosks in Nouria stores, offering our guests exciting new opportunities to engage with cryptocurrency," said Kristine Modugno, director of category management at Nouria. "We continuously strive to elevate our suite of products and services for guests, and Bitcoin Depot's products exemplify a customer-centric approach that perfectly aligns with our operational mentality."

Bitcoin Depot spent the first half of 2024 enacting a series of significant growth and expansion initiatives, including the installation of more than 1,000 new BTMs at the locations of two major c-store retailers. In April, Bitcoin Depot also entered into a partnership with its first major grocery chain, while purchasing an additional 2,300 kiosks to meet increased retailer demand.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Nouria, a respected leader in convenience retail, as we continue our ambitious growth journey throughout 2024," said Brandon Mintz, Bitcoin Depot CEO. "At Bitcoin Depot, it is our singular mission to provide unparalleled convenience and pioneering solutions to enhance crypto accessibility for our customers. That objective is made possible through synergistic collaboration with our network of like-minded retail partners, and we look forward to our partnership with Nouria in the months ahead.”

The Nouria-based Bitcoin Depot BTMs will be available starting in the second quarter of 2024.

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy is one of New England's largest family-owned and -operated convenience stores and fuel retailers with 175 locations. Nouria also owns and operates 60-plus independent car wash locations in New England under the Golden Nozzle brand.