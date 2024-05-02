Nouria Energy Charts a Roadmap Guided by Technology

New is the 2024 Conexxus Hall of Fame inductee.

There was a time not that long ago when the convenience channel referred to its traditional customers as "Bubba" and wondered how to bring more female customers into the store. It's a similar situation now, New explained, except Gen Z doesn't want to come into the store. They want convenience brought to them.

As Nouria Energy moves forward with a new customer base to capture, the Worcester, Mass.-based company is trying to become more data-driven, but it needs to become better at understanding how to use that data. The biggest challenge to data awareness, however, will be cultural, he added.

"Our people are very smart and good at what they do, but they have never before been asked to [interpret] the data," New noted, describing the data journey as a long one.

And as Taylor pointed out, "We can keep serving up more and more data, but it is a waste of money if we don’t know how to use it."

Looking at technology overall, New called out several items on the Conexxus 2023 Road Trip that he finds interesting:

Identity;

Artificial intelligence/computer vision/heat maps and learning where customers are going in the store and what they are doing;

Consumer and retail media networks; and

Electric vehicles (EV) and EV charging.

Nouria Energy, which has a network of approximately 170 c-stores, is also looking at alternative point-of-sale (POS) systems, and along with that comes a discussion about cloud-based solutions. A problem with POS systems, according to New, are the time to market for new features. "Cloud will allow us to get around that," he said, adding it allows for quicker adoption.

However, cloud-based solutions come with their own concerns. "There is so much opportunity but there are some concerns. For example, we are not in control our own security," he said.

And as the company's marketing team requests more data to engage with new, younger consumers, "the more data you collect the greater the risk to protect that data," New explained.

