Nouria Energy Rolls Out Revamped Mobile App

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nouria Energy is all-in on innovation with the launch of its new mobile app.

The convenience store retailer rolled out the new app to revolutionize the way customers engage with the company through a range of features designed to provide a fast, convenient and seamless guest experience, according to the company.

The revamped app features online ordering and delivery service; real-time fuel pricing updates; monthly promotions; location services; and an enhanced loyalty program, which offers customers the opportunity to enjoy exclusive rewards, such as a complimentary cup of freshly brewed hot or iced coffee at Café Nouria locations or a free bottle of My Nouria Spring Water at alternative locations throughout the summer.

Nouria app members also benefit from a fuel discount of up to 10 cents per gallon for making in-store purchases of snacks, beverages, freshly made food, and grab-and-go items. By making additional purchases and taking advantage of national offers, members can increase their cents-per-gallon earnings, according to the retailer.

"Our company has experienced remarkable growth, and embracing cutting-edge technology has been crucial in providing our guests with the best products and value," said Joe Hamza, chief operating officer at Nouria Energy. "Our mission is to deliver the ultimate guest experience, ensuring delight with every visit. With the introduction of our mobile app, we are now able to extend this seamless, online experience to our valued guests."

Founded by Tony El-Nemr in 1989, Worcester-based Nouria Energy owns 170 convenience store locations, 152 of which are company operated; 55-plus Golden Nozzle car washes; an award-winning Whately Diner; and a wholesale business.

Over the past five years, the company has been rebranding its c-store locations to the nouria brand and cultivating a family of proprietary brands, such as My Nouria (CPG products), Café Nouria (dispensed beverages) and Nouria's Kitchen (commissary and made-to-order items). The intention is to create a superior family of value products that complement — not replace — the counterpart national branded products, the company stated.