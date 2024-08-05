Nouria Implements New Fuel Management Solution

Nouria will be able to use Gravitate's Supply and Dispatch solution to manage and value its supply contracts in real time, auto-generate optimal orders for site replenishment, source orders based on the lowest laid-in cost, and automatically allocate loads for in-house drivers and common carriers, saving dispatchers time and minimizing deadhead miles and the overall costs of trucks and drivers, according to Gravitate.

Along with its retail supply, Nouria will leverage the solution to support its expanding wholesale business.

Based in Fayetteville, Ark., Gravitate provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision-support solutions in the refined fuels value chain to help c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors and refiners get more from their supply chains.

"We have strong cultural alignment with the Nouria team," said Bernard Wehbe, chief operating officer at Gravitate. "We are both striving to be the best at what we do, and I'm confident that that will create a tremendous partnership."

Implementation is expected to be complete this fall, at which point Gravitate will serve as the key operational system for Nouria's fuel business. Nouria and Gravitate will coinnovate to drive the Supply & Dispatch solution forward as the companies' partnership grows.

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy is one of New England's largest family-owned and -operated convenience stores and fuel retailers with 170-plus locations. Nouria also owns and operates 60-plus independent car wash locations in New England under the Golden Nozzle brand.