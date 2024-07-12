Woodman's Markets Taps Warren Rogers for Fuel Management

[Read more: Onvo Names New Fuel Management Partner]

"When it comes to fuel management and compliance, Warren Rogers has such a great reputation for reliability, efficiency and precision," said Nick Popp, director of store development at Woodman's Markets. "Their extensive background and expertise, combined with their fuelWRAp real-time system made this the ideal choice for us, especially as it relates to technology improvements and positioning ourselves for future growth."

According to Warren Rogers, using fuelWRAp, travel center and c-store support staff can minimize their time spent each day identifying and addressing issues such as dormant or down fueling positions; water in tank; active tank gauge alarms; meters out-of-variance; failed tank, sensor and line testing; low inventory levels; lost communications; slowing fuel flow trends; and other abnormalities.

It features a user-friendly dashboard that helps customers view their forecourt diagnostics across their enterprise on a consolidated and centralized online platform, enabled for desktop, mobile and tablet.

"We're delighted that Woodman's has selected us as their service partner. Their long history and dedication to providing superior products and services in Wisconsin and Illinois are truly impressive," said Warren Rogers President and CEO William Jones. "We're excited about working with Woodman's as they continue to grow. Fortunately, the fuelWRAp system is highly scalable, so we'll be able to continue to support them with all their leak detection, compliance and fuel monitoring needs, now and into the future."

Founded in 1979 by Dr. Warren Rogers, Warren Rogers specializes in statistical analysis and precision fuel system diagnostics for the retail petroleum industry. Every month, the company monitors the performance of over 250,000 dispensing points and more than 2 billion gallons in fuel throughput.

Employee-owned Woodman's Markets operates 19 stores spanning from northern Wisconsin to the greater Chicago area.