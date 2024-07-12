 Skip to main content

Woodman's Markets Taps Warren Rogers for Fuel Management

The fuelWRAp system from Warren Rogers allows fuel retailers to track every drop of inventory using real-time data and smart analytics.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Woodman's Markets logo teaser

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Midwest retailer Woodman's Markets chose Warren Rogers Precision Fuel System Diagnostics as its fuel system compliance, wetstock management and forecourt diagnostics provider.

The Janesville-based company — which is a supermarket, convenience store, vehicle care and car wash operator — will utilize the Warren Rogers fuelWRAp system, which uses real-time data and leverages the flexibility and smart analytics of the cloud to help fuel retailers continuously track every drop of fuel inventory — as it makes its way to their sites, enters the tank, flows through each fuel line and reaches the meter — even at the most complex, high-throughput sites. 

In addition, Warren Rogers will provide customized auditing and operational reports along with the compliance documentation required to meet all state and federal regulations.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: Onvo Names New Fuel Management Partner]

"When it comes to fuel management and compliance, Warren Rogers has such a great reputation for reliability, efficiency and precision," said Nick Popp, director of store development at Woodman's Markets. "Their extensive background and expertise, combined with their fuelWRAp real-time system made this the ideal choice for us, especially as it relates to technology improvements and positioning ourselves for future growth."

According to Warren Rogers, using fuelWRAp, travel center and c-store support staff can minimize their time spent each day identifying and addressing issues such as dormant or down fueling positions; water in tank; active tank gauge alarms; meters out-of-variance; failed tank, sensor and line testing; low inventory levels; lost communications; slowing fuel flow trends; and other abnormalities. 

It features a user-friendly dashboard that helps customers view their forecourt diagnostics across their enterprise on a consolidated and centralized online platform, enabled for desktop, mobile and tablet. 

"We're delighted that Woodman's has selected us as their service partner. Their long history and dedication to providing superior products and services in Wisconsin and Illinois are truly impressive," said Warren Rogers President and CEO William Jones. "We're excited about working with Woodman's as they continue to grow. Fortunately, the fuelWRAp system is highly scalable, so we'll be able to continue to support them with all their leak detection, compliance and fuel monitoring needs, now and into the future."

Founded in 1979 by Dr. Warren Rogers, Warren Rogers specializes in statistical analysis and precision fuel system diagnostics for the retail petroleum industry. Every month, the company monitors the performance of over 250,000 dispensing points and more than 2 billion gallons in fuel throughput.

Employee-owned Woodman's Markets operates 19 stores spanning from northern Wisconsin to the greater Chicago area.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds