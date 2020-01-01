Novolex Non-Fluorinated & Grease-Resistant Packaging

Novolex introduces non-fluorinated, grease-resistant wraps and clamshells manufactured by its brands, Bagcraft and Burrows Packaging. The new products include sandwich wraps, sandwich bags, bakery bags, chip bags, deli bags, and micro-flute clamshells. These non-fluorinated products offer performance quality comparable to grease-resistant products made with conventional materials, according to the company. Bagcraft and Burrows Packaging selected some of their most popular products to offer alternative stock versions that are both non-fluorinated and grease-resistant. The Bagcraft lineup features the Dubl Shield Insulated Sandwich Wrap, EcoCraft Paper Wrap & Liner, EcoCraft Sandwich Bag, Dubl View ToGo! Deli Bag, Tin Tie Bakery Bag with Window, and Tin Tie Chip Bag with Window. The Burrows lineup features a variety of sizes of its EcoCraft ToGo! Grease Resistant Clamshells.