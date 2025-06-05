Oil & Gas Brands Earn High Reputation Marks

NATIONAL REPORT — When it comes to the brands with top-of-mind awareness, there are three oil and gas companies earning high reputation marks.

Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and bp earned spots on the 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100, a trusted ranking of the reputations of companies most on the minds of Americans, with a framework Harris has used since 1999.

Moving up 10 spots from 2024's ranking, Royal Dutch Shell came in at No. 47 with a score of 74.8, while ExxonMobil jumped 20 spots to No. 66 with a score of 71.8. bp moved up nine spots, coming in at No. 72 with 70.4 points.

In addition to oil and gas brands making the annual ranking, a handful of convenience store suppliers and distributors made the list. Companies include: