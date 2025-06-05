Oil & Gas Brands Earn High Reputation Marks
The 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100 ranks reputations of companies most on the minds of Americans.
- No. 18: Kraft Heinz Co. (score of 78.5)
- No. 25: The Coca-Cola Co. (score of 77.8)
- No. 42: PepsiCo Inc. (score of 75.4)
- No. 87: Anheuser-Busch InBev (score of 66.1)
Axios and Harris Poll have been partnering on the poll since 2019. The survey findings are a result of a three-step process:
- Nationally, 6,321 Americans are polled via online from Jan. 22 to Feb. 12 to to understand the public's top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society. Respondents are asked which two companies in their opinion stand out as having the best reputation today and which two have the worst. All nominations are compiled into an aggregate list to determine the "most visible" companies.
- After that list, a second online survey is deployed, polling 16,585 Americans from March 6 to 22. Respondents are first asked which of the 100 most visible brands from the first survey they are familiar with. From there, respondents are asked to rate two of the 100 most visible companies that they say they are "very familiar or somewhat with" on nine dimensions of reputation to calculate a Reputational Quotient score for each.
- An online survey of contextual questions were conducted between May 8 and 16 among two nationally representative samples of U.S. adults.
The complete list of 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100 is available here.