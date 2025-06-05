 Skip to main content

Oil & Gas Brands Earn High Reputation Marks

The 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100 ranks reputations of companies most on the minds of Americans.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
reputation management

NATIONAL REPORT — When it comes to the brands with top-of-mind awareness, there are three oil and gas companies earning high reputation marks.

Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and bp earned spots on the 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100, a trusted ranking of the reputations of companies most on the minds of Americans, with a framework Harris has used since 1999. 

Moving up 10 spots from 2024's ranking, Royal Dutch Shell came in at No. 47 with a score of 74.8, while ExxonMobil jumped 20 spots to No. 66 with a score of 71.8. bp moved up nine spots, coming in at No. 72 with 70.4 points.

[Read more: Shell Reportedly Considering bp Acquisition]

In addition to oil and gas brands making the annual ranking, a handful of convenience store suppliers and distributors made the list. Companies include:

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
  • No. 18: Kraft Heinz Co. (score of 78.5)
  • No. 25: The Coca-Cola Co. (score of 77.8)
  • No. 42: PepsiCo Inc. (score of 75.4)
  • No. 87: Anheuser-Busch InBev (score of 66.1)

Axios and Harris Poll have been partnering on the poll since 2019. The survey findings are a result of a three-step process:

  1. Nationally, 6,321 Americans are polled via online from Jan. 22 to Feb. 12 to to understand the public's top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society. Respondents are asked which two companies in their opinion stand out as having the best reputation today and which two have the worst. All nominations are compiled into an aggregate list to determine the "most visible" companies.
  2. After that list, a second online survey is deployed, polling 16,585 Americans from March 6 to 22. Respondents are first asked which of the 100 most visible brands from the first survey they are familiar with. From there, respondents are asked to rate two of the 100 most visible companies that they say they are "very familiar or somewhat with" on nine dimensions of reputation to calculate a Reputational Quotient score for each.
  3. An online survey of contextual questions were conducted between May 8 and 16 among two nationally representative samples of U.S. adults.

The complete list of 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100 is available here.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds