OnCue Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Travel Center

The Oklahoma City location's fuel center can service up to 31 vehicles.
Melissa Kress
OKLAHOMA CITY — OnCue's expansion efforts just got bigger. 

The convenience retailer welcomed customers at the company's largest travel center to date. Located at 3850 South Prospect Ave. in Oklahoma City, the store is part of OnCue's growth strategy. Additional locations are slated to open around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area through 2025. 

According to the retailer, the new travel center features a larger and more spacious layout designed to provide an enhanced customer experience. The lot can service up to 24 vehicles in the front and seven in the back with Top Tier fuel at the gas pumps.  

"We're thrilled to open another OnCue travel center in Oklahoma City," said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. "We designed this store with our customers in mind to make every stop as easy, fun and convenient as possible. Whether you're popping in for gas, a delicious meal from The Grill or just a quick treat, we've got you covered."

The Grill, which is available at 34 OnCue locations, is a full-service kitchen featuring menu items including made-to-order pizza, chicken and burgers. All stores also offer fresh food delivered daily from OnCue's bakery and distribution facility. 

The store boasts a drive-thru, self-checkout machines, lottery kiosks and an expanded coffee selection — which features the new Trecca Cold Brew and Trecca Frozen Cold Brew dispensers, offering rich 100% Arabica coffee with various flavors. It also showcases OnCue's new line of refreshers, a lightly caffeinated noncoffee beverage available in flavors including raspberry and peach mango. 

Oklahoma-based OnCue operates convenience stores in Oklahoma and Texas. It employees approximately 1,700 team members. It was the Silver Medal winner for Foodservice Innovator to Watch in 2024 in the Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

