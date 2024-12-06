OnCue Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Travel Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — OnCue's expansion efforts just got bigger.

The convenience retailer welcomed customers at the company's largest travel center to date. Located at 3850 South Prospect Ave. in Oklahoma City, the store is part of OnCue's growth strategy. Additional locations are slated to open around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area through 2025.

According to the retailer, the new travel center features a larger and more spacious layout designed to provide an enhanced customer experience. The lot can service up to 24 vehicles in the front and seven in the back with Top Tier fuel at the gas pumps.

[Read more: OnCue Recognized for Workplace Equality]