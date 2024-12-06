OnCue Cuts the Ribbon on Its Largest Travel Center
The Grill, which is available at 34 OnCue locations, is a full-service kitchen featuring menu items including made-to-order pizza, chicken and burgers. All stores also offer fresh food delivered daily from OnCue's bakery and distribution facility.
The store boasts a drive-thru, self-checkout machines, lottery kiosks and an expanded coffee selection — which features the new Trecca Cold Brew and Trecca Frozen Cold Brew dispensers, offering rich 100% Arabica coffee with various flavors. It also showcases OnCue's new line of refreshers, a lightly caffeinated noncoffee beverage available in flavors including raspberry and peach mango.
Oklahoma-based OnCue operates convenience stores in Oklahoma and Texas. It employees approximately 1,700 team members. It was the Silver Medal winner for Foodservice Innovator to Watch in 2024 in the Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.