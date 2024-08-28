 Skip to main content

OnCue Recognized for Workplace Equality

The retailer received a 2024 Empowering Women award for supporting and uplifting women in the workplace.
Angela Hanson
STILLWATER, Okla. — OnCue is being recognized for its commitment to equality and elevating women's voices within the company with an Empowering Women Award, presented by the Journal Record newspaper. 

The annual awards honor Oklahoma companies for their efforts in supporting and uplifting women in the workplace.

The newspaper honored 17 companies and organizations for their contributions to the community during the celebration of the Empowering Women and 17th Annual Beacon Awards in Oklahoma City on Aug. 22.

"To those who give women a chance to shine, we say, 'Way to go,'" said James Bennett, editor of the Journal Record. "To those who promote philanthropy and support nonprofits, we say, 'Thanks for your leadership.' You're making a difference, and we've noticed."

OnCue's initiatives to support women include promoting talented women, recognizing achievements through internal networks, offering mentorship and countering unconscious bias. The company is dedicated to supporting team members regardless of age, race, sex, religion, culture, sexual orientation or gender identity, OnCue said.

The convenience retailer noted that as a privately held company, it is partially female-owned with many female-led divisions. Additionally, women make up 60% of OnCue's workforce and hold 61% of all store management positions.

"Women are constantly shaping OnCue, and being recognized for this honor is a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering equality and elevating women's voices," said OnCue President Laura Aufleger. "We're proud of the strides we've made, but we know there's always more work to be done. This honor inspires us to continue breaking barriers and empowering women at all levels of our organization."


 

Founded in 1966, OnCue operates in more than 75 locations and employs more than 1,500 people throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It has been named a Top Workplace by The Oklahoman, Top Workplace USA and voted "Best Convenience Store" in all major cities where it operates.

