OnCue Recognized for Workplace Equality
OnCue's initiatives to support women include promoting talented women, recognizing achievements through internal networks, offering mentorship and countering unconscious bias. The company is dedicated to supporting team members regardless of age, race, sex, religion, culture, sexual orientation or gender identity, OnCue said.
The convenience retailer noted that as a privately held company, it is partially female-owned with many female-led divisions. Additionally, women make up 60% of OnCue's workforce and hold 61% of all store management positions.
"Women are constantly shaping OnCue, and being recognized for this honor is a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering equality and elevating women's voices," said OnCue President Laura Aufleger. "We're proud of the strides we've made, but we know there's always more work to be done. This honor inspires us to continue breaking barriers and empowering women at all levels of our organization."
Founded in 1966, OnCue operates in more than 75 locations and employs more than 1,500 people throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It has been named a Top Workplace by The Oklahoman, Top Workplace USA and voted "Best Convenience Store" in all major cities where it operates.