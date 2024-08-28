OnCue Recognized for Workplace Equality

STILLWATER, Okla. — OnCue is being recognized for its commitment to equality and elevating women's voices within the company with an Empowering Women Award, presented by the Journal Record newspaper.

The annual awards honor Oklahoma companies for their efforts in supporting and uplifting women in the workplace.

[Read more: OnCue Earns 'Best Family Restroom' Recognition]

The newspaper honored 17 companies and organizations for their contributions to the community during the celebration of the Empowering Women and 17th Annual Beacon Awards in Oklahoma City on Aug. 22.

"To those who give women a chance to shine, we say, 'Way to go,'" said James Bennett, editor of the Journal Record. "To those who promote philanthropy and support nonprofits, we say, 'Thanks for your leadership.' You're making a difference, and we've noticed."