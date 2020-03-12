OnCue Expands Brewery Collaboration Series

STILLWATER, Okla. — OnCue teamed up with Iron Monk Brewing Co. to launch a new limited-edition craft beer named Hometown Hero.

It is the second installment of the convenience store retailer's brewery collaboration series, which kicked off in August, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"This new collaboration holds a special place in all of our hearts as we face insurmountably hard times across our country," said Kim Cuellar, OnCue category manager of beer and wine. "Everyone has someone they think of when they hear 'hometown hero,' and the holidays make this the perfect time to recognize those individuals as we give thanks."

The beer was also crafted in part to honor Stillwater, the shared hometown of OnCue and Iron Monk.

"We were honored when OnCue approached us about collaborating on this beer," said Dave Monks, co-founder of Iron Monk.

"Relationships mean everything to us, and our relationship with the Stillwater community and OnCue has been a huge part of our success," added Jerod Millirons, Iron Monk's other co-founder. "We hope everyone enjoys the results of our collaborative effort. Cheers to all of our Hometown Heroes!"

Hometown Hero is a light-body lager brewed using the choicest hops and malted barley to give a crisp, well-balanced flavor, the company said. Six-packs are available in OnCue stores while supplies last.

Founded in 1966, OnCue operates more than 75 locations in Oklahoma.