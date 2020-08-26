OnCue Kicks Off Brewery Collaboration Series

SKILLWATER, Okla. — OnCue is kicking off its new brewery collaboration series with a limited-edition craft beer from Roughtail Brewing Co.

Roughtail's Summer of 66 blonde ale is crafted to honor OnCue's long history in Oklahoma. Six-packs will roll out to all of the convenience store retailer's 75-plus locations this week.

"It's the perfect poolside beer, it's light, crisp and undoubtedly groovy," said Kim Cuellar, OnCue category manager of beer and wine.

During OnCue's collaboration series, the c-store operator will be teaming up with local breweries to highlight Oklahoma's craft beer scene. Other collaborations will include Monk Brewing Co., Vanessa House Beer Co., Anthem Brewing Co. and more.

"When OnCue approached us about a collaboration beer, I was immediately on board," said Tristian Torres, vice president of sales and marketing for Roughtail Brewing Co. "The most exciting part of the process was definitely the can art. We were able to hear the back story of OnCue's beginnings. Blake Behrens, the local artist responsible for all of our labels, was able to incorporate so many great details into the can."

Founded in 1966, OnCue is based in Stillwater.