OnCue Earns 'Best Family Restroom' Recognition

"The company's dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure our facilities are clean and touch-free, giving you peace of mind while on the go," OnCue stated in a press release. "Thank you to everyone who voted and continues to choose OnCue as their preferred stop on the road."

The c-store operator has racked up quite a few awards in the last few years for both its customer service and its employment record.

In 2023, OnCue was recognized by research company Energage for Top Workplaces Culture Excellence in Compensation & Benefits, which honors companies who provide packages employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry. The previous year, Energage named the retailer one of its overall Top Workplaces USA, an award the company had received every year since the prize's founding in 2020.

Last year, OnCue also received FMN Fuels' Innovator of the Year Award for a fuels retailer with fewer than 100 locations. The company won due to the quality of its Top Tier Phillips 66 gasoline, while also offering drivers a range of fuel options, including both ethanol-free and ethanol-blended gasolines up to E85.

Founded in 1966, OnCue operates in more than 75 locations and employs more than 1,500 people throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It has been named a Top Workplace by The Oklahoman, Top Workplace USA and voted "Best Convenience Store" in all major cities where it operates.