ONE Basix Protein Bars

New from ONE Brands, ONE Basix Bars are naturally sweetened protein bars made with no artificial flavors or preservatives. The uncoated bars are available in three varieties: Cookie Dough Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk. Utilizing stevia, a leafy green plant native to South America, as a sweetening agent, ONE Basix Bars offer a new and simplified take on ONE Bars, according to the company. They are free of gluten, sugar alcohols and sucralose, and are certified kosher while delivering 20 grams of protein and only one gram of sugar. ONE Basix Bars will be available starting in May.