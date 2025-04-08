Onvo Debuts Next-Gen Mobile App

Onvo Rewards, powered by Paytronix, enables guests to earn Hoots — Onvo's loyalty currency — on fuel and in-store purchases, unlock personalized deals, and track and redeem rewards. The app also integrates PDI Age Verification, securely enabling targeted offers on age-restricted items within a compliant, in-app experience.



Built on the Rovertown platform, the next-gen app provides flexibility to manage dynamic coupons, deliver targeted push notifications and promote app-exclusive offers. Next month, Onvo will leverage the app to run a major summer sweepstakes, featuring prizes like a Caribbean cruise, sports tickets and exclusive products.

Additionally, through its partnership with Penn State Athletics, Onvo app users gain exclusive offers and experiences tied to the Nittany Lions.



"Our guests choose Onvo for convenience, quality and value," Aulakh said. "This next-generation app is designed to reward their loyalty, enrich their visits and deliver more moments of delight. It represents not just where we are today, but where we're heading tomorrow."

The Onvo app is available for download via iOs and Android.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Scranton, Onvo operates 35 travel plazas and convenience store locations across Pennsylvania and upstate New York.