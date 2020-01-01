OPW High-Flow Loop System

OPW Retail Fueling unveiled a High-Flow Loop System, an extension of the company's FlexWorks Loop System. The upgraded components in the High-Flow Loop System include: pre-fabricated loop sumps that accommodate high-speed dispenser footprints; 3-inch UL971 listed coaxial pipe that is easy to install, requires no adhesive or welding; 3-inch double-wall, stainless-steel pipe couplings that eliminate the need for rubber test boots and the trimming back of secondary jackets; and 6-inch access pipe that resists crushing and allows easy access and pipe retraction for maintenance, repair, removal and replacement. All of these components are pre-fabricated and pre-assembled at the factory, so they are ready to be placed in the ground when they arrive at the fueling site. Installation can typically be completed in less than one full day, the company noted.