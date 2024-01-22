OPW SmartStart Pro Payment Terminal
Powered by ICS WashConnect, the terminal can provide real-time financial data to operators via PC, tablet or smartphone.
OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions' Innovative Control Systems (ICS) brand unveils the SmartStart Pro Payment Terminal. Billed as an affordable payment terminal for the convenience store and in-bay automatic vehicle wash markets, the SmartStart Pro is powered by the proprietary ICS WashConnect wash-management software and features a 10.4-inch touchscreen, along with multiple cashless payment options. The terminal is compatible with most contactless payment platforms while allowing the wash operator to access real-time financial data from a PC, tablet or smartphone anywhere in the world.