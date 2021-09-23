OrderHQ Smart Locker Series

Apex Order Pickup Solutions, a global provider of self-serve automated pickup solutions for use in foodservice, and Welbilt Inc., a global provider of commercial foodservice equipment, teamed up to launch OrderHQ, a smart locker series. OrderHQ allows for contactless pickup in seconds, while providing enhanced data visibility and increased labor efficiency. The solution integrates with existing point-of-sale and other back-of-house management systems to make it easier for operators to offer quick and convenient order-pickup experiences. The OrderHQ series will be manufactured by Welbilt's Merco brand in the United States and sold under both the Apex and Merco brands.