Original FriendShip Store Debuts FriendShip Kitchen Remodel

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — FriendShip Kitchen is holding a grand re-opening celebration at the original FriendShip store, which has been upgraded to the FriendShip Kitchen concept.

Located at 3800 E. State Road in Port Clinton, the historic location now features an expanded menu of food prepared fresh daily.

"The FriendShip Kitchen menu is restaurant quality, and our chefs prepare our legendary FriendShip Famous Chicken, considered Ohio's tastiest chicken, our delicious savory-crust pizza, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and fresh-ground, premium roast FriendShip coffee," said Kirk Matthews, vice president of foodservice.



The official celebration starts on June 7 and kicks off a five-day promotion featuring special deals, giveaways and events. Store guests will be treated to free coffee and fountain soda along with free food samples prepared in the kitchen.

"Not to be missed is our giveaway of breakfast sandwiches for three days from June 7 to 10," said Kevin Campbell, director of retail operations for FriendShip. "The first 50 guests every day can get a delicious breakfast sandwich for free, and everyone that comes into the store can register to win free gas cards and food."

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on June 10. Attendees include Brian Beck, who opened the original FriendShip store with his father in 1986, along with fellow owners from the Beck family, local invited dignitaries, and FriendShip Kitchen staff. The entire community is welcome to join the celebration.

Fremont-based FriendShip Food Stores is the retail division of Beck Suppliers Inc., a family-owned and -operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. It currently operates 27 FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen locations in northern Ohio and recently opened its first c-store in the Columbus market, with a second store under construction.