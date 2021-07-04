Advertisement
04/07/2021

Otis Spunkmeyer Chocolate Chip Frozen Cookie Dough Bites

They can be eaten as a snack or used as a topping.
Otis Spunkmeyer Cookie Dough Bites

Otis Spunkmeyer’s Chocolate Chip Frozen Cookie Dough Bites are designed to be the perfect sweet to satisfy any craving. The bite-sized, frozen and egg-free treats are safe to eat and taste “just like the cookie dough your mom used to make,” according to the company. The cookie dough bites are available in a 15-pound bulk case for foodservice operators, priced at $9.99 a unit. They can be eaten as a snack or used as a topping to make something extra indulgent. 

 

