Outgoing NACS Chairman Victor Paterno Reflects

Technology, on the other hand, crosses borders and has always been a passion. I originally became engaged with NACS because of TruAge, the digital age-verification system designed to make the purchase of age-restricted products safer, smarter and faster. But TruAge is just one part of a much more complex digital ecosystem that includes digital coupons and a host of other applications.

CSNews: Which accomplishments stand out from your year as NACS Chairman?

Paterno: It's important to note that chairmen don't specifically roll out platforms and initiatives specific to their year. NACS' digital initiative was put together by staff and backed by the Executive Committee long before my tenure. I just thought it was the most exciting thing and the one I was best positioned to help out on, since we've done similar efforts in the Philippines.

I will, of course, continue to actively support this effort as a member of the Executive Committee for the next couple of years.

CSNews: What advice do you have for your successor?

Paterno: By the time you become NACS chairman, you're very familiar with NACS. The chairmanship follows a lot of time serving on committees and later the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. You get to know the other NACS-elected leaders very well. And, you get to know NACS very well. So, it's not like there are secrets and insights that chairmen pass on down. In fact, more likely you're passing along pretty tactical thoughts related to logistics. I'm always happy to help with advice, but the people who become NACS chairmen are very well prepared for the position.

CSNews: How would you describe the future of the convenience store industry? What advice do you have for retailers?

Paterno: Our industry has one advantage that no other channel can replicate: We are closer to the customer than anyone else.

We are closer proximity-wise, of course, with one store per every 2,000 people — and as tech giants in the U.S. and elsewhere have shown, you can't just muscle into this space no matter how much capital you have.

But what I really mean by proximity is the relationship that we have with customers on a daily basis. We see them more than anyone else. Everyone wants a piece of this, including the tech companies. They don't have it, and we need to continue to cultivate these relationships that have enormous value. Our industry should benefit from the monetization of these relationships that technology allows. There is no reason to give this right of way away, and TruAge continues to be our best and biggest hope of making this happen.

Paterno serves on the board of trustees and is the director for foreign franchises at the Philippine Franchise Association. He is a past council member of the NACS Coca-Cola Retailing Research Council.

7-Eleven Philippines has 4,000 stores operating on the main island of Luzon, of which 54% are franchised.