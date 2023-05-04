TruAge Collaborates on Streamlined Business Portal

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — TruAge, digital age-verification tool that helps consumers securely show proof of age when purchasing age-restricted products, tapped ThinkSys Inc. to create a custom business portal to simplify retailers' onboarding, managing and reporting of the age-verification process.

The new TruAge Business Portal streamlines how retailers, manufacturers of age-restricted products and consumers interact with TruAge's age-verification system, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with ThinkSys to create an innovative age-verification web portal," said Kyle McKeen, CEO of TruAge. "ThinkSys has a proven track record of delivering high-quality software solutions, and we are excited to be working with them."

The new public site was released on March 1. The business portal will be available to participants in late 2023.

"We are excited to be collaborating with TruAge on this crucial project. We are eager to utilize our experience in the retail and convenience store industry to help TruAge enhance its age-verification portal system allowing TruAge's customers to leverage the system better, efficiently and securely," said Nick Franco, senior vice president of sales and customer success at ThinkSys.

Developed by NACS and its standards-setting partner Conexxus, TruAge makes the traditional carding experience more convenient and accurate in verifying a customer's age when purchasing age-restricted products, and at the same time makes identity theft difficult. One-time-use tokens are used to share only the most important elements to confirm the purchaser is of legal age, which also protects the user's privacy.

Last year, CDE Services Inc., a payment solutions provider of processing, point-of-sale (POS) payment equipment and support services, signed on to market and deploy TruAge to convenience stores nationwide, including to its existing network of 27,000 retailers serviced by goEBT.

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., ThinkSys is a global software engineering, technology solution and application design company.

Alexandria-based NACS is the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. The organization is a trusted adviser to retailer and supplier members from more than 50 countries. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 150,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, conducts 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $906.1 billion in 2022.