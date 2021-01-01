Ovention MiSA-a12 Rapid Cook Oven

Ovention introduces the MiSA-a12 (microwave speed assist) rapid cook oven, which has the ability to cook up to 10 times faster than a conventional oven. The newest addition to Ovention's ventless countertop oven lineup is designed for high-efficiency airflow in the cavity, and features a nonstick interior with removable tray for easy cleaning. Any oven-safe pan can be used in the MiSA-a12. The 12.9-inch by 13.5-inch cavity can fit a quarter-size sheet pan or a 12-inch pizza. The unit requires less than 16 inches of counter space. It offers the highest footprint to cavity ratio of any oven in its class, according to the company.