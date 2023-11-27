Ovention Shuttle S2600

Ovention introduces the Shuttle S2600, a new size in the company's Precision Impingement oven lineup. Utilizing top and bottom hot air for a fast, high-quality cook without microwaves, the S2600 includes all the features of previous Shuttle ovens with the benefit of being able to accommodate a full-size sheet pan. The S2600 can also operate as a conveyor with a sealed baking chamber, allowing for better menu flexibility and energy efficiency. The 26-inch belt has patented dual auto-load and unload capability for multitasking and increased output, while two full-color, front-facing touchscreens can store more than 1,000 multistage recipes and self-diagnostics for monitoring oven components and performance.