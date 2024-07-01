P2PI Event to Unite CPG Brands & Retail Media Experts

CHICAGO — The Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) will be hosting a one-day event tied to the emerging retail media network space.

P2PI's inaugural Storefronts event — think upfronts for in-store retail media — will bring together brand marketers to hear directly from leading U.S. retailer media networks on their visions for 2025.

The event will take place on Sept. 12, 2024, in Chicago and is free for consumer packaged goods brand marketers to attend. Limited access to the event is available to retailer media networks and solutions providers.