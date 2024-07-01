 Skip to main content

P2PI Event to Unite CPG Brands & Retail Media Experts

Attendees to Storefronts will pave the way for innovative partnerships and strategies for the year ahead.
Melissa Kress
Path to Purchase Institute's Storefronts event promotion

CHICAGO — The Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) will be hosting a one-day event tied to the emerging retail media network space. 

P2PI's inaugural Storefronts event — think upfronts for in-store retail media — will bring together brand marketers to hear directly from leading U.S. retailer media networks on their visions for 2025. 

The event will take place on Sept. 12, 2024, in Chicago and is free for consumer packaged goods brand marketers to attend. Limited access to the event is available to retailer media networks and solutions providers. 

Retailer media networks will give dynamic presentations highlighting future plans and showcasing new trends and approaches shaping in-store retail media.

Storefronts also provides a unique opportunity for networks and brands to collaborate and pave the way for innovative partnerships and strategies for the year ahead. Not only will the event empower brands to refine their marketing approaches and enhance customer engagement, but also to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer behavior in the retail media landscape.

Path to Purchase is a sister brand of Convenience Store News. Both are properties of EnsembleIQ.

