P2PI Event to Unite CPG Brands & Retail Media Experts
Attendees to Storefronts will pave the way for innovative partnerships and strategies for the year ahead.
Retailer media networks will give dynamic presentations highlighting future plans and showcasing new trends and approaches shaping in-store retail media.
Storefronts also provides a unique opportunity for networks and brands to collaborate and pave the way for innovative partnerships and strategies for the year ahead. Not only will the event empower brands to refine their marketing approaches and enhance customer engagement, but also to capitalize on emerging trends and consumer behavior in the retail media landscape.
