Wawa Goes Live With New Retail Media Network

MEDIA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. launched Goose Media Network, a retail media network (RMN) to offer a new way to enhance offerings for its dedicated consumer base.

Through the RMN, Wawa's customers can engage with partner brands through custom ads and campaigns across a variety of digital channels.

Current product and brand partners can participate in programs delivering promotions on Wawa's websites, on the mobile app or at a Wawa store through video at the pump, all with visually appealing media that allow visitors to discover and engage with their product, brand and the c-store retailer's offerings.

"Goose Media Network elevates convenience by delivering offers to customers right where they shop and allows us to build new connections with our customers and partners' brands," said Melissa Seabright, advertising manager for Wawa. "This new opportunity will help connect our customers with new and relevant offers from brands they love while allowing us to increase visibility for our product partners."

The Goose Media Network supports Wawa's goal of providing a premier customer experience through an ongoing commitment to increasing convenience, according to the c-store operator. To kick off the Goose Media Network, Wawa is leveraging its recently transformed digital experience and technology infrastructure to provide customers with multiple methods — including on-site, mobile app and off-site placements — to view partner products.

Through the RMN, vendor partners and brands will be able to deliver customizable offers, marketing promotions and other relevant content to customers across Wawa's more than 1,000 stores.

Wawa partnered with Publicis Groupe's Publicis Sapient, Epsilon and CitrusAd to bring together their digital business transformation services, retail media expertise and advertising technology platform.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Wawa and help brands grow their relationship and customer base with Wawa through its Goose Media Network," said Ganesh Rangarajan, group vice president and managing partner at Publicis Sapient. "Brands will reach shoppers and customers will more easily find products, try new products and discover new brands."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. Over the course of the next year, its 60th in business, the retailer plans to open more than 70 new convenience stores. This includes expanding its footprint into Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina for the first time.