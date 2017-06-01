PagodaWare Packaging Line

Inline Plastics Corp. releases the next generation of its Safe-T-Fresh product line with the new PagodaWare series of food packaging containers. These clear food containers combine the company's patented Safe-T-Fresh tamper-evident and tamper-resistant tear-strip locking mechanism with a pagoda shape specifically designed to showcase the contents for greater consumer appeal, according to the company. The single-piece clamshells are also leak-resistant and resealable, and feature built-in SureGrip technology. The PagodaWare line offers five sizes from 16 ounces to 64 ounces. All PagodaWare packaging is made in the U.S. with 100 percent recyclable PET material and is automation ready.