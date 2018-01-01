PagodaWare Packaging Line Expansion

Following the successful launch of its PagodaWare packaging line in September 2017, Inline Plastics is expanding the PagodaWare family. PagodaWare packaging is designed with a specific "pagoda" shape that features a 360-degree view of the container contents. Joining the line are three smaller sizes, as well two "flat-lid" containers. The uniquely shaped, clear food packages are now available in 8-ounce, 12-ounce and 16-ounce sizes for smaller portions, as well as 24- and 32-ounce flat-lid configurations for smaller-sized foods, such as nuts and candy. As part of the Safe-T-Fresh family, PagodaWare packaging has the company's patented tamper-evident and tamper-resistant Safe-T-Gard tear-strip locking mechanism. All PagodaWare clamshells also include SureGrip technology for ease of handling. They’re leak-resistant and resealable, too.