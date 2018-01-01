Press enter to search
PagodaWare Packaging Line Expansion

PagodaWare Packaging Line Expansion

Three smaller sizes and two flat-lid containers join the portfolio.
Inline Plastics Expands PagodaWare Product Line

Following the successful launch of its PagodaWare packaging line in September 2017, Inline Plastics is expanding the PagodaWare family. PagodaWare packaging is designed with a specific "pagoda" shape that features a 360-degree view of the container contents. Joining the line are three smaller sizes, as well two "flat-lid" containers. The uniquely shaped, clear food packages are now available in 8-ounce, 12-ounce and 16-ounce sizes for smaller portions, as well as 24- and 32-ounce flat-lid configurations for smaller-sized foods, such as nuts and candy. As part of the Safe-T-Fresh family, PagodaWare packaging has the company's patented tamper-evident and tamper-resistant Safe-T-Gard tear-strip locking mechanism. All PagodaWare clamshells also include SureGrip technology for ease of handling. They’re leak-resistant and resealable, too. 

