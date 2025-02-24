Par Mar Oil Expands Digital Commerce Operations

Par Mar leveraged Lula's managed services and expertise as it launched digital commerce across its markets, streamlining tasks such as delivery service relationship management, digital order accounting and reconciliation, operational and growth strategy, and IT functions.

By fully integrating PDI back-office systems with the Lula Hub, Par Mar stores can utilize real-time price syncing and inventory updates across their digital channels, greatly improving operational efficiency. This collaboration effectively frees up approximately 2.5 full-time resources, allowing Par Mar to efficiently scale its digital commerce operations.

The expanded partnership follows a successful pilot program between Par Mar and Lula that launched in early 2023 and generated strong demand and positive customer feedback. As consumers increasingly seek convenience through their preferred channels, Par Mar continues to lead with innovation, meeting customers where they are and delivering the seamless experiences they expect, according to the company.

Lula Commerce acts as a trusted growth partner by offering specialized expertise and integrations to connect all aspects of the digital ecosystem, with a product suite meant to support retailers through their digital transformations, the company stated.

Based in Marietta, Par Mar Oil operates approximately 250 convenience stores across Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland. Its stores offer leading franchises such as Papa John's, Subway, A&W and Arby's.