Parker's Debuts New Prototype Inspired by Southern Architecture

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's opened the doors to a new prototype convenience store earlier this month.

Inspired by Southern vernacular architecture, the Parker's Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah features a bright, inviting store design that has a modern, contemporary glass-front look, according to the convenience retailer.

It also boasts an expanded retail footprint, an optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.

Located at 7 E. DeRenne Ave., Parker's new prototype incorporates an existing 60-foot metal globe that previously served as a natural gas storage tank for Savannah Gas Co. in the 1950s. The giant globe anchors the parcel at one of Savannah's most high-traffic intersections.

"We're absolutely thrilled to open our newest Parker's Kitchen location at the corner of DeRenne and White Bluff in Savannah," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We listened to the public throughout the planning process and are incredibly honored to develop this underutilized site and to preserve the globe, which is an iconic landmark for many Savannah residents."

The newest Parker's kitchen is the company's 72nd c-store. Its offerings include an indoor dining area with popular grab-and-go selections and a hot bar with signature items like Parker's never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, mac 'n' cheese and jalapeño cornbread.

Other highlights include the Parker's Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, fresh-made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items.

The store also has a complete menu of breakfast offerings ranging from egg casserole to sausage, egg and cheese biscuits.

Parker's also offers unleaded, diesel and marine fuel outside the store.

The Parker Cos., parent company to the Parker's and Parker's Kitchen brands, serves as the developer for the site, while fellow Savannah-based company The Pinyan Co. served as the lead contractor for site construction. A new Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are currently under construction at the 3.4-acre commercial site and are slated to open in mid to late 2023.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.