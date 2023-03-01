Parker's Debuts Refreshed Parker's Rewards App

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's is making the mobile experience better through a recent relaunch of its Parker's Rewards mobile app. The updated app offers an improved, user-friendly design, added security and a more personalized customer experience.

"Our Parker's Rewards app has been extremely popular with customers and now offers a number of upgraded features designed to ensure a frictionless checkout experience and increased security," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We're committed to staying on the leading edge of mobile app technology to make life easier, safer and more convenient for our customers."

Customers can still use the Parker's Rewards app to order Parker's Kitchen food and pay at the fuel pump by entering a PIN code and confirming their location, without touching a keypad or interacting with team members or other customers.

The convenience store operator plans to add additional features for iPhone and Android mobile users, including games, clubs and special curated content for customers.

"We plan to offer fun new ways for Parker's Rewards members to earn more rewards points than ever," said Parker's Loyalty and Brand Manager Nick Hand. "Our latest enhancements include more personalized offerings and messaging, as well as faster access to our current discounts and promotions. Our goal is to understand and engage with our customers at a new level."

The debut of the new Parker's Rewards app comes a month after Parker's launched a new website with an online portal that allows customers to order food and download the app.

Parker's Rewards members can use the app to earn one Rewards point for every $1 they spend inside the store. Once they reach 25 points, they can redeem them for a 10-cents-per-gallon discount on fuel. Rewards points can be saved or stacked for up to a $1 discount per gallon, up to 25 gallons.

The app also simplifies the mobile ordering process by allowing customers to place their order for items like Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac 'n' cheese and more, then select a pickup time, letting them bypass the checkout line and limit touchpoints.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Parker's Kitchen, the food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella, serves hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac 'n' cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials.